Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

The Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) square off against the Washington Wizards (17-15) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -3.5 205.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. 76ers

The 76ers score 105.4 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 108.4 the Wizards allow.

Philadelphia is 9-6 when scoring more than 108.4 points.

Washington has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.4 points.

The Wizards put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (106.2) than the 76ers allow (106.3).

Washington has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 106.3 points.

Philadelphia's record is 15-4 when it gives up fewer than 106.2 points.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 21st.

The 76ers grab 7.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Wizards average (8.8).

The Wizards are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

Tobias Harris leads the 76ers in scoring, tallying 18.7 points per game to go with 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.6 assists per game.

Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Wizards Players to Watch