Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) embrace after a game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) square off against the Washington Wizards (17-15) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Wizards

    76ers vs Wizards Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -3.5

    205.5 points

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. 76ers

    • The 76ers score 105.4 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 108.4 the Wizards allow.
    • Philadelphia is 9-6 when scoring more than 108.4 points.
    • Washington has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.4 points.
    • The Wizards put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (106.2) than the 76ers allow (106.3).
    • Washington has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 106.3 points.
    • Philadelphia's record is 15-4 when it gives up fewer than 106.2 points.
    • The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 21st.
    • The 76ers grab 7.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Wizards average (8.8).
    • The Wizards are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tobias Harris leads the 76ers in scoring, tallying 18.7 points per game to go with 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
    • Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.6 assists per game.
    • Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal scores 23.3 points and tacks on 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 7.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.8 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top shooter from distance for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.8 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

