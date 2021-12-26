Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) square off against the Washington Wizards (17-15) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Wizards
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-3.5
205.5 points
Key Stats for Wizards vs. 76ers
- The 76ers score 105.4 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 108.4 the Wizards allow.
- Philadelphia is 9-6 when scoring more than 108.4 points.
- Washington has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.4 points.
- The Wizards put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (106.2) than the 76ers allow (106.3).
- Washington has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 106.3 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 15-4 when it gives up fewer than 106.2 points.
- The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 21st.
- The 76ers grab 7.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Wizards average (8.8).
- The Wizards are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tobias Harris leads the 76ers in scoring, tallying 18.7 points per game to go with 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.6 assists per game.
- Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal scores 23.3 points and tacks on 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 7.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.8 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top shooter from distance for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.8 per game.
How To Watch
