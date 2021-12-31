How to Watch Suns at Celtics

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In a New Year’s Eve matchup, the Phoenix Suns will be in Boston to take on the Celtics.
    Author:

    Entering the 2021-22 season, the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns were projected to be among the best teams in their respective conferences. However, Boston has struggled early in the season while Phoenix has exceeded expectations.

    Luckily for the Celtics, they’ve been much better at home (9-7) this season than on the road (7-12) as they host the Suns in Boston on New Year’s Eve.

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live Stream: You can stream Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Celtics are currently on a three-game losing streak, which has put them three games below .500 on the season. At 16-19, Boston is currently in the play-in picture, on the outside looking in of the postseason.

    Although the Celtics have a dynamic wing duo in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the team hasn’t been able to mesh this season. As such, they’ve lost seven of their last ten games.

    Phoenix is one of the best teams in the entire NBA, having lost just four games since the beginning of November. This has led the Suns to a 27-7 record, which is tied for the best in the league.

    With a balanced team that features a backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns have been great on both ends of the floor. Following an NBA Finals run last season, it appears Phoenix has taken yet another step forward.

    With a win today, the Suns would take sole possession of best record in the NBA.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    oilers
    NHL

    How to Watch Oilers at Devils

    1 minute ago
    Dec 29, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Will Butcher (4) defends as New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) makes a pass between his legs during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) fouls Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Celtics

    1 minute ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 minute ago
    college-football-playoff
    SI Guide

    College Football Playoff Semifinals Lead Off Huge Sports Weekend

    26 minutes ago
    elon
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hofstra at Elon

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) celebrates with teammates, including offensive lineman Cade Beresford (75) an offensive lineman Liam Ryan (63) after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Washington State vs Central Michigan

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy