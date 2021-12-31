How to Watch Suns at Celtics

In a New Year’s Eve matchup, the Phoenix Suns will be in Boston to take on the Celtics.

Entering the 2021-22 season, the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns were projected to be among the best teams in their respective conferences. However, Boston has struggled early in the season while Phoenix has exceeded expectations.

Luckily for the Celtics, they’ve been much better at home (9-7) this season than on the road (7-12) as they host the Suns in Boston on New Year’s Eve.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

The Celtics are currently on a three-game losing streak, which has put them three games below .500 on the season. At 16-19, Boston is currently in the play-in picture, on the outside looking in of the postseason.

Although the Celtics have a dynamic wing duo in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the team hasn’t been able to mesh this season. As such, they’ve lost seven of their last ten games.

Phoenix is one of the best teams in the entire NBA, having lost just four games since the beginning of November. This has led the Suns to a 27-7 record, which is tied for the best in the league.

With a balanced team that features a backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns have been great on both ends of the floor. Following an NBA Finals run last season, it appears Phoenix has taken yet another step forward.

With a win today, the Suns would take sole possession of best record in the NBA.

