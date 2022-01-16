How to Watch Suns at Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best team in the NBA, the Suns, hit the road to take on one of the worst in the Pistons on Sunday.

This season, the Suns have risen to being the best team in the NBA due to their workman-like style and grinding pace. That is the opposite of their biggest threat out west in the Warriors. In their first game against the Pistons, they ground them out for 48 minutes for the win and will look to repeat that performance as they hit the middle of a five-game winning streak.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Watch Phoenix Suns at Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Suns took care of business against the Pistons in their first game of the season without Devin Booker but with seven players in double-figures:

In that first game, the Suns were surgical, but the Pistons stayed in the game for the most part until the end. The Suns shot 54-57-70 splits in the game and were seemingly able to get a good look on offense all game.

For the Pistons, they got strong performances from their starters with 34 points from Jerami Grant, 12 points and 14 rebounds from Isaiah Stewart and 19 points and five assists from rookie Cade Cunningham.

Since just before Christmas, the Pistons have looked like a team that is coming together—still raw and not yet ready for prime time, but gelling.

They have gone 6-7 in that stretch and other than a few outlier performances, have looked like a relatively average NBA offense and defense.

For the Suns, you can clip out any 10 games of the season as a sample size and they will look about the same. A model of consistency that is top 10-15 in nearly every statistical category as a team and top 3-5 in several key factors.

The Pistons have won their last four home games and five of their last six, which should be a good challenge for the Suns.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Phoenix Suns at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
