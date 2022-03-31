How to Watch Suns at Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will match up on Wednesday night when the Warriors, sans Stephen Curry, take on the Suns.

The Suns have been the best team in the NBA all season, already securing the best record in the league. They'll be on the West Coast tonight to take on the Warriors, who continue to slip in the standings. 

Despite the recent struggles from the Warriors, they're still a legitimate contender who could make a splash in the postseason if they're able to get back on track.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream: You can stream Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Warriors spent the majority of the 2021-22 season near the top of the Western Conference standings, but have slipped tremendously of late. In fact, they're now the third seed in the conference and have lost three consecutive games as well as six of their last 10.

For nearly the entire season, Golden State has been without at least one of its stars. Most recently, that's been Stephen Curry, who is still expected to make a return before the playoffs.

The Suns had somewhat of a slow start to the season, but have blown through nearly all of their competition over the past few months. Even with injuries to key players, Phoenix always has found a way to win this season.

With a league-best record of 61-14, the Suns are just playing to build chemistry at this point. Even if they were to lose every game for the remainder of the regular season, they would still hold the top seed in the Western Conference.

Golden State simply isn't the same team without Curry in the lineup. If the Warriors are able to get fully healthy before the postseason, they could once again look like a top team in the NBA.

USATSI_17974152
