How to Watch Suns at Rockets

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Suns aim for the season series sweep against the Rockets on Wednesday.

Despite their leader Chris Paul being out of action, the Suns (55-14) keep rolling. They have the eighth-most wins in franchise history already for a single season and with a win tonight would jump to a tie for the sixth-most wins in franchise history. With just 13 games left in the regular season, Phoenix just needs to go 7-6 to tie their franchiserecord and 8-5 to surpass it, which would be the worst stretch of the season by far if that happened.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Watch Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets online with fuboTV:

Phoenix systematically took apart the Pelicans in its last game with six players in double-figures led by Mikal Bridges with 27 points and eight assists:

They continue their journey for franchise greatness against the Rockets (17-51) today. Houston has a way of surprising good teams this season. In fact, its last three wins have come against teams above .500 and close to the top of their conference.

In three games against Phoenix, it is 0-3 scoring 107.0 points per game and giving up 120.7 points.

Overall, Houston has really leaned into the rebuild since February going 3-15 in that stretch.

On the other side for Phoenix, it just keeps rolling as the most efficient and focused teams in the league. Head coach Monty Williams, his system and this roster have been a buzzsaw throughout the season.

Entering today, Phoenix is No. 5 in offense (114.3 points) and No. 6 in defense (106.2 opponents points). It has the best net rating (+8.1) in the NBA.

Since Paul went out, Devin Booker has shown another side of his game, averaging 26.7 points, 8.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. He has stepped up on both ends of the floor to show that even without Paul, Phoenix is one of if not the best team in the NBA still.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

