How to Watch Suns at Pacers

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In Friday night NBA action, the Suns are set to hit the road to take on the Pacers.

The NBA season continues Friday night with quite a few good games on the schedule. One of those matchups will feature the Suns heading to Indiana to take on the Pacers.

How to Watch the Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live stream the Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV:

Coming into tonight's game, the Suns hold a 31–9 record and are widely considered one of the favorites to win the NBA Finals this year. Phoenix has shown no signs of slowing down and is loaded with star talent. In their last outing, the Suns ended up beating the Raptors by a final score of 99–95.

On the other side of the court, the Pacers are struggling and are just 15–27 this season. They appear headed for a high draft pick. Indiana is fresh off a tough loss to the Celtics by a final score of 119–100.

While the Pacers have struggled, they have made many games competitive and won't go down without a fight in this one. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
