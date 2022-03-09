How to Watch Suns at Heat

If the NBA Finals started today, it's possible these two would be playing. The Heat host the Suns in primetime Wednesday.

The two best teams in each conference square off in one of the best games of the night.You're not going to want to miss it.

The Heat have started to build a little cushion up at the top of the tight race in the East. They've won three in a row and four of their last five. Their only loss in that span was to the defending champs by one point on the road. They'll look to extend their four-game winning streak at home.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Miami took care of business against the Nets and Sixers last week even though in the game against the 76ers, James Harden was not in the lineup. The Heat beat the Rockets handily 123-106 as Tyler Herro led the team 31 points. In some even better news for the Heat, Victor Oladipo returned to action after being out for more than a year. It's scary to think this team can get even better.

The Heat can't rest on their laurels, though. The Suns are a better team record-wise and have eight more wins than Miami.

While they are running away with the league, they have looked a little vulnerable against playoff opponents in their last five games. In that stretch, they have lost to Milwaukee by 10 points in that NBA Finals rematch and to the Jazz last week. They will be slight favorites in this one just because of their record, but the home momentum of the Heat may be able to be the difference in what should be a very great and tight game.

