How to Watch Suns at Bucks

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Suns and Bucks collide on Sunday in what will be an exciting NBA Finals rematch.

These are not the same two teams that battled for the 2021 NBA Championship last year, with the Suns (51-12) missing Chris Paul and the Bucks (39-25) missing Brook Lopez, but they both have eyes on getting back to that point again. This season, Phoenix has been clear and away the best team in the NBA while the Bucks have struggled to find that groove that will allow them to dominate the league again much as they did at times last season.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WEEKDT - Peoria)

Watch Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phoenix won the first game (131-107) in the first meeting between the two teams behind seven players in double figures and 19 assists Chris Paul:

Paul gets most of the credit for the Suns' ascension, deservedly so, but in those five games without him, the team is 3-2 with a plus-32 point differential overall. They have also been without Devin Booker for two games, going 2-0 with a plus-31 point differential.

In this stretch, Cameron Johnson is averaging 23.4 points off the bench, with four 20-plus point games and one 38-point explosion the other day. This is a team that can win under any possible circumstance right now.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WEEKDT - Peoria)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
