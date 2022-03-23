Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The only team to clinch a playoff spot to date, the Suns, will take on the Timberwolves trying to get out of the play-in tournament on Wednesday.

The Suns are the first team in the NBA to clinch a playoff spot. They are currently 58-14 and on top of the Western Conference. The team is 8-2 in its last 10 games and has currently won five in a row.

As it heads on the road in this matchup, it is 28-6 on the road, which is better than they are at home. Phoenix leads the NBA in field goal percentage and points scored per game.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Timberwolves are on the brink of making the playoff without having to play in the play-in game. They are 42-31 and sit half of a game behind the Nuggets for the last spot without having to play in the play-in tournament.

Like Phoenix, Minnesota is also 8-2 in its last 10 games. The team is also 24-12 at home which is where it thrives. Minnesota is tied with Phoenix with the most points per game in the NBA at 115.0, so this should be a high-scoring affair.

The star watch tonight will feature Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 24.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Phoenix's Devin Book leads his team in scoring with 25.9 points per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17940526
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Timberwolves

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
USATSI_17945824
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Thunder

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Hockey

How to Watch CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

By Phil Watson6 minutes ago
imago1010309116h
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Belgrano vs. San Telmo

By Rafael Urbina8 minutes ago
USATSI_17807057
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona vs. New Mexico in College Baseball

By Alex Barth9 minutes ago
USATSI_17945046
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Heat

By Ben Macaluso39 minutes ago
USATSI_17945694
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso39 minutes ago
USATSI_17925492
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Grizzlies

By Ben Macaluso39 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Children of Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (not pictured), Ryan Curry and Riley Curry watch the game between the Stanford Cardinal and Kansas Jayhawks during the second quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy