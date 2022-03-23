How to Watch Suns at Timberwolves

The only team to clinch a playoff spot to date, the Suns, will take on the Timberwolves trying to get out of the play-in tournament on Wednesday.

The Suns are the first team in the NBA to clinch a playoff spot. They are currently 58-14 and on top of the Western Conference. The team is 8-2 in its last 10 games and has currently won five in a row.

As it heads on the road in this matchup, it is 28-6 on the road, which is better than they are at home. Phoenix leads the NBA in field goal percentage and points scored per game.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

The Timberwolves are on the brink of making the playoff without having to play in the play-in game. They are 42-31 and sit half of a game behind the Nuggets for the last spot without having to play in the play-in tournament.

Like Phoenix, Minnesota is also 8-2 in its last 10 games. The team is also 24-12 at home which is where it thrives. Minnesota is tied with Phoenix with the most points per game in the NBA at 115.0, so this should be a high-scoring affair.

The star watch tonight will feature Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 24.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Phoenix's Devin Book leads his team in scoring with 25.9 points per game.

