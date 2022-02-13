How to Watch Suns at Magic

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Suns travel to Orlando to take on the Magic as the dust settles from the trade deadline.

The disparities between these two right now couldn't feel bigger. The Suns have one more win (45) than the Magic have losses (44). Phoenix is the best team in the league regardless of conference and Orlando is in the midst of another rebuilding season. It's important to note, though, that the Suns were in the same situation as the Magic for much of the past decade. It really wasn't until Chris Paul came in that put them into the upper echelon of the league. It won't get better overnight for the Magic but this certainly won't be their eternal fate. 

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic:

Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Live stream the Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phoenix is coming off a dominant 131-107 victory against their old NBA Finals foe in the Bucks two nights ago. The Suns have won four of five and look like a lock to secure the best record barring any injuries come playoff time. The Suns didn't sit on their laurels at the trade deadline though as they acquired Torrey Craig from the Pacers and Aaron Holiday from the Wizards. Craig was on the Suns playing in the Finals last year so he should slide right back in and make this team even better. 

The Magic added Bol Bol and hopefully, he can stay healthy because he will get the playing time needed to develop and realize the potential he had in college the way he couldn't get with the Nuggets. The odds are long for Orlando in this game but this young core never phones it in and will give them tremendous experience. 

NBA

