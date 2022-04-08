How to Watch Suns at Jazz

The Jazz fight for playoff positioning as they host the best team in basketball, the Suns, on Friday night in a major NBA matchup ahead of the playoffs.

The Suns are the best team in basketball and it's not even close. They're 11 games better than the best team in the Eastern Conference and got Chris Paul back just in time for the playoffs. The Suns look like they have a better chance to win the NBA Finals this year than last when they won the first two games of the championship round. They are clearly the favorites to win it all, so it wouldn't be surprising with two games left if they rested their starters.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz:

Date: April 8, 2022

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBATV

They're coming off an uncharacteristic loss against the Clippers 113-109. Maybe the most shocking part of that game was that they were outscored 34-9 in the second quarter.

The Jazz can't afford to do that tonight as more will be on the line for them. They are really playing tonight for playoff positioning. It all comes down to if they want to play the Mavericks or Warriors in the playoffs. Neither is much of a consolation prize for making the playoffs.

If the regular season ended today, Utah would play the Mavericks in the first round, but the Nuggets are only a half-game behind the Jazz in the standings after an important victory over the Grizzlies. It's uncertain which teams we'll see show up in Utah tonight and that is more than reason enough to make this matchup compelling.

