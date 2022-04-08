How to Watch Suns at Jazz

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jazz fight for playoff positioning as they host the best team in basketball, the Suns, on Friday night in a major NBA matchup ahead of the playoffs.

The Suns are the best team in basketball and it's not even close. They're 11 games better than the best team in the Eastern Conference and got Chris Paul back just in time for the playoffs. The Suns look like they have a better chance to win the NBA Finals this year than last when they won the first two games of the championship round. They are clearly the favorites to win it all, so it wouldn't be surprising with two games left if they rested their starters. 

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz:

Date: April 8, 2022

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBATV

Live stream the Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They're coming off an uncharacteristic loss against the Clippers 113-109. Maybe the most shocking part of that game was that they were outscored 34-9 in the second quarter. 

The Jazz can't afford to do that tonight as more will be on the line for them. They are really playing tonight for playoff positioning. It all comes down to if they want to play the Mavericks or Warriors in the playoffs. Neither is much of a consolation prize for making the playoffs. 

If the regular season ended today, Utah would play the Mavericks in the first round, but the Nuggets are only a half-game behind the Jazz in the standings after an important victory over the Grizzlies. It's uncertain which teams we'll see show up in Utah tonight and that is more than reason enough to make this matchup compelling. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBATV
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15867879 (1)
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Jazz

By Ben Macaluso48 seconds ago
PFL CHALLENGER SERIES
PFL Challenger Series

How to Watch PFL Challenger Series: Week 8: Second Chance Fights

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State vs. San Diego State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Utah State at Fresno State in College Softball

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
USATSI_17383459
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State in College Softball

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Mavericks

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Soccer

Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Mazatlan FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy