How to Watch Suns at Jazz

The Jazz look to get revenge back home against the Suns on Wednesday night.

Much of the season has been about the Suns and Warriors trading places as the league's best team. As the Suns look for the eighth straight victory, they firmly hold the spot of that title. They sit three games ahead of the Warriors and look every bit as dominant as they did last year in their run-up to the NBA Finals.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz on fuboTV:

They just beat the Jazz 115-109 in Phoenix as Devin Booker looked dominant as usual with a team-high 33 points and Chris Paul played 40 minutes adding 27 points and 13 assists of his own. Shutting them down will be the key for Utah but that is always easier said than done.

Utah had good help from their bench in that game but it was ultimately too much to overcome without Rudy Gobert's defense or the hot hand of Donovan Mitchell who was out with a concussion. It looks like they will be out again for this one.

At full strength, both of these teams could easily make the Western Conference Finals. The Jazz will have to figure out a different route though for this one than they did two nights ago.

