How to Watch Suns at Wizards

The Suns face the Wizards on Saturday night looking to bounce back from a rare defeat.

This season, the Suns (41-10) have consistently been the best team in the NBA and still hold a 2.0 lead over the next team in the standings. They hit the road to face the Wizards (24-27), who have been one of the more inconsistent teams in the Eastern Conference, starting out great in the first month of the season, then slowly falling down the standings ever since.

Phoenix won the first game against Washington (118-98) without Devin Booker and with eight different players in double figures scoring:

That first game took place before Phoenix’s most recent 10-game winning streak and during their previous 18-game winning streak. The team was without Booker, who has been named an All-Star Reserve for the third time behind a borderline career year of 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 45-37-85 splits.

The team just cut through the Washington defense with 25 assists and buried them at the free-throw line, shooting 25-for-26 as a team.

Bradley Beal did play for Washington, scoring 26 points on 11-18 shooting, but he got very little from his fellow starters (24 points). In fact, he had 20 of the teams 50 points in the first half as Washington fell behind by 12 points.

Since that game, Washington has gone 9-12, but it is coming off a huge, emotional win over the 76ers without Beal.

For the Suns, they are simply the best team in the NBA and look to keep things rolling as they methodically shop down teams, especially against Eastern Conference foes where they are 15-3 this season (7-2 on the road).

