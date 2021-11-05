Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Phoenix Suns (4-3) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    Key Stats for Suns vs. Hawks

    • The 108.7 points per game the Suns record are the same as the Hawks give up.
    • Phoenix has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 108.8 points.
    • When Atlanta gives up fewer than 108.7 points, it is 3-1.
    • The Hawks score an average of 106.8 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 108.9 the Suns give up.
    • Atlanta has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 108.9 points.
    • Phoenix is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 106.8 points.
    • The Suns make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • In games Phoenix shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
    • This season, Atlanta has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 22.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 12.0 assists per game.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • Paul and Ayton lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Ayton in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (22.4 per game) and assists (9.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela grabs 11.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.6 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Bogdan Bogdanovic hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 134-105

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Kings

    L 110-107

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 101-92

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pelicans

    W 112-100

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Rockets

    W 123-111

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    Wizards

    L 122-111

    Away

    10/30/2021

    76ers

    L 122-94

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Wizards

    W 118-111

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nets

    L 117-108

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Jazz

    L 116-98

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
