Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (20-4) will attempt to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (13-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Suns vs. Celtics
- The Suns average just 4.2 more points per game (111.4) than the Celtics allow (107.2).
- Phoenix is 16-0 when scoring more than 107.2 points.
- When Boston gives up fewer than 111.4 points, it is 10-4.
- The Celtics score an average of 108.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 105.0 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.0 points, Boston is 8-6.
- Phoenix is 15-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Suns make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 17-2 overall.
- This season, Boston has an 8-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averages 25.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Celtics, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Marcus Smart dishes out more assists than any other Boston player with 5.6 per game. He also scores 11.3 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Tatum knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
- Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Williams III with 1.7 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Nets
W 113-107
Away
11/30/2021
Warriors
W 104-96
Home
12/2/2021
Pistons
W 114-103
Home
12/3/2021
Warriors
L 118-96
Away
12/6/2021
Spurs
W 108-104
Home
12/10/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/13/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/14/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/16/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/19/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/21/2021
Lakers
-
Away
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
76ers
W 88-87
Home
12/3/2021
Jazz
L 137-130
Away
12/4/2021
Trail Blazers
W 145-117
Away
12/7/2021
Lakers
L 117-102
Away
12/8/2021
Clippers
L 114-111
Away
12/10/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/13/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/17/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/18/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/20/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/22/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home