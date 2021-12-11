Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (20-4) will attempt to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (13-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Celtics

The Suns average just 4.2 more points per game (111.4) than the Celtics allow (107.2).

Phoenix is 16-0 when scoring more than 107.2 points.

When Boston gives up fewer than 111.4 points, it is 10-4.

The Celtics score an average of 108.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 105.0 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.0 points, Boston is 8-6.

Phoenix is 15-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.

The Suns make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

In games Phoenix shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 17-2 overall.

This season, Boston has an 8-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averages 25.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Celtics, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Marcus Smart dishes out more assists than any other Boston player with 5.6 per game. He also scores 11.3 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.

Tatum knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Williams III with 1.7 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Nets W 113-107 Away 11/30/2021 Warriors W 104-96 Home 12/2/2021 Pistons W 114-103 Home 12/3/2021 Warriors L 118-96 Away 12/6/2021 Spurs W 108-104 Home 12/10/2021 Celtics - Home 12/13/2021 Clippers - Away 12/14/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/16/2021 Wizards - Home 12/19/2021 Hornets - Home 12/21/2021 Lakers - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule