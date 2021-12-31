Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (16-19) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (27-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021 at TD Garden. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Celtics

    Betting Information for Suns vs. Celtics

    Suns vs Celtics Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -4.5

    215 points

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Suns

    • The 111.8 points per game the Suns average are just 4.8 more points than the Celtics give up (107.0).
    • Phoenix has a 23-1 record when scoring more than 107.0 points.
    • Boston has a 13-9 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
    • The Celtics score an average of 107.6 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 104.4 the Suns allow to opponents.
    • Boston has put together an 11-8 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.
    • Phoenix is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.6 points.
    • The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at eighth.
    • The Suns average 9.6 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Celtics.
    • The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 21st.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.7 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 9.8 assists per game.
    • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 25.6 points per game. He also tacks on 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 8.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
    • Tatum is the most prolific from deep for the Celtics, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Smart (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (1.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

