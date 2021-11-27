Nov 24, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts to a call as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (14-5) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (16-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The Suns have won 15 games in a row. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -1.5 224.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Suns

The 109.6 points per game the Nets average are just 4.7 more points than the Suns allow (104.9).

Brooklyn has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 104.9 points.

When Phoenix allows fewer than 109.6 points, it is 12-0.

The Suns' 112.6 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 104.9 the Nets give up to opponents.

Phoenix has put together a 14-2 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.

Brooklyn has a 13-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.6 points.

The Nets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 13th.

The Nets pull down 7.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Suns average (8.7).

The Suns are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 7.6 rebounds and gives out 9.2 assists per game along with scoring 20.7 points per contest.

Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 28.1 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch