    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts to a call as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (14-5) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (16-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The Suns have won 15 games in a row. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Nets

    Betting Information for Suns vs. Nets

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nets

    -1.5

    224.5 points

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Suns

    • The 109.6 points per game the Nets average are just 4.7 more points than the Suns allow (104.9).
    • Brooklyn has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 104.9 points.
    • When Phoenix allows fewer than 109.6 points, it is 12-0.
    • The Suns' 112.6 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 104.9 the Nets give up to opponents.
    • Phoenix has put together a 14-2 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.
    • Brooklyn has a 13-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.6 points.
    • The Nets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 13th.
    • The Nets pull down 7.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Suns average (8.7).
    • The Suns are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 7.6 rebounds and gives out 9.2 assists per game along with scoring 20.7 points per contest.
    • Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 28.1 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker is at the top of the Suns scoring leaderboard with 23.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.3 rebounds and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.
    • JaVale McGee puts up a stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 10.2 points and 0.7 assists per game for Phoenix to take the top rebound spot on the team. Chris Paul holds the top spot for assists with 10.4 per game, adding 14.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
    • Booker makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Suns.
    • Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is McGee with 0.9 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

