Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (19-17) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (27-7) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Suns

    • The 115.2 points per game the Hornets average are 10.8 more points than the Suns allow (104.4).
    • Charlotte has a 17-13 record when putting up more than 104.4 points.
    • When Phoenix gives up fewer than 115.2 points, it is 26-4.
    • The Suns score only 4.3 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (116.1).
    • Phoenix is 9-0 when it scores more than 116.1 points.
    • Charlotte's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.
    • The Suns are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 22nd.
    • The Hornets pull down an average of 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Suns by 1.0 rebound per contest.
    • The Suns are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at ninth.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The Hornets leader in points, rebounds and assists is LaMelo Ball, who puts up 19.7 points, 7.6 boards and 8.0 assists per game.
    • Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Mason Plumlee leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker is at the top of the Suns scoring leaderboard with 22.8 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and averages 4.5 assists per game.
    • JaVale McGee puts up a stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 10.5 points and 0.7 assists per game for Phoenix to take the top rebound spot on the team. Chris Paul has the top spot for assists with 9.5 per game, adding 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per outing.
    • Booker knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Suns.
    • Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is McGee (0.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Phoenix Suns at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

