Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (23-5) aim to extend a 13-game home win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (16-15) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Hornets
- The 111.0 points per game the Suns score are 5.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (116.6).
- Phoenix is 8-0 when scoring more than 116.6 points.
- When Charlotte allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 7-1.
- The Hornets' 115.6 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 104.5 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 104.5 points, Charlotte is 14-12.
- Phoenix is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 115.6 points.
- The Suns make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Phoenix is 16-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Hornets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- This season, Charlotte has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball has the top spot on the Hornets leaderboards for scoring (20.3 per game), rebounds (7.6 per game), and assists (8.1 per game).
- Ball is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Ball (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Spurs
W 108-104
Home
12/10/2021
Celtics
W 111-90
Home
12/13/2021
Clippers
L 111-95
Away
12/14/2021
Trail Blazers
W 111-107
Away
12/16/2021
Wizards
W 118-98
Home
12/19/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/21/2021
Lakers
-
Away
12/23/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/25/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/27/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/29/2021
Thunder
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
76ers
L 110-106
Home
12/10/2021
Kings
W 124-123
Home
12/13/2021
Mavericks
L 120-96
Away
12/15/2021
Spurs
W 131-115
Away
12/17/2021
Trail Blazers
L 125-116
Away
12/19/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/20/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/23/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
12/27/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/29/2021
Pacers
-
Away
1/2/2022
Suns
-
Home