Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

The Phoenix Suns (23-5) aim to extend a 13-game home win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (16-15) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Hornets

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Hornets

The 111.0 points per game the Suns score are 5.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (116.6).

Phoenix is 8-0 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 7-1.

The Hornets' 115.6 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 104.5 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 104.5 points, Charlotte is 14-12.

Phoenix is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 115.6 points.

The Suns make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Phoenix is 16-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Hornets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

This season, Charlotte has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball has the top spot on the Hornets leaderboards for scoring (20.3 per game), rebounds (7.6 per game), and assists (8.1 per game).

Ball is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.

Ball (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Spurs W 108-104 Home 12/10/2021 Celtics W 111-90 Home 12/13/2021 Clippers L 111-95 Away 12/14/2021 Trail Blazers W 111-107 Away 12/16/2021 Wizards W 118-98 Home 12/19/2021 Hornets - Home 12/21/2021 Lakers - Away 12/23/2021 Thunder - Home 12/25/2021 Warriors - Home 12/27/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/29/2021 Thunder - Home

