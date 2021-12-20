Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) hugs Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) after a game at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (23-5) aim to extend a 13-game home win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (16-15) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Hornets

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Hornets

    • The 111.0 points per game the Suns score are 5.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (116.6).
    • Phoenix is 8-0 when scoring more than 116.6 points.
    • When Charlotte allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 7-1.
    • The Hornets' 115.6 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 104.5 the Suns give up.
    • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Charlotte is 14-12.
    • Phoenix is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 115.6 points.
    • The Suns make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
    • Phoenix is 16-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
    • The Hornets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
    • This season, Charlotte has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball has the top spot on the Hornets leaderboards for scoring (20.3 per game), rebounds (7.6 per game), and assists (8.1 per game).
    • Ball is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Ball (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Spurs

    W 108-104

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Celtics

    W 111-90

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Clippers

    L 111-95

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Wizards

    W 118-98

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    76ers

    L 110-106

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Kings

    W 124-123

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Mavericks

    L 120-96

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Spurs

    W 131-115

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 125-116

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
