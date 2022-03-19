Mar 15, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (41-28) will look to DeMar DeRozan (sixth in NBA, 27.9 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Devin Booker (10th in league, 25.8) and the Phoenix Suns (56-14) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Bulls

The Suns record 114.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 110.9 the Bulls allow.

Phoenix is 42-5 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Chicago is 29-12 when allowing fewer than 114.5 points.

The Bulls' 112.1 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 106.3 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 106.3 points, Chicago is 35-12.

Phoenix has a 49-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.

The Suns are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Phoenix has a 39-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Bulls' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

This season, Chicago has a 32-15 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.2% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan's points (27.9 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 18.0 points and adds 3.4 assists per game.

Zach LaVine is consistent from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 2.9 made threes per game.

Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/9/2022 Heat W 111-90 Away 3/11/2022 Raptors L 117-112 Home 3/13/2022 Lakers W 140-111 Home 3/15/2022 Pelicans W 131-115 Away 3/16/2022 Rockets W 129-112 Away 3/18/2022 Bulls - Home 3/20/2022 Kings - Away 3/23/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/24/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/27/2022 76ers - Home 3/30/2022 Warriors - Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule