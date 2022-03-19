How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (41-28) will look to DeMar DeRozan (sixth in NBA, 27.9 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Devin Booker (10th in league, 25.8) and the Phoenix Suns (56-14) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Suns vs. Bulls
- The Suns record 114.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 110.9 the Bulls allow.
- Phoenix is 42-5 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
- Chicago is 29-12 when allowing fewer than 114.5 points.
- The Bulls' 112.1 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 106.3 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 106.3 points, Chicago is 35-12.
- Phoenix has a 49-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Suns are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Phoenix has a 39-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Bulls' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- This season, Chicago has a 32-15 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.2% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan's points (27.9 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
- Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 18.0 points and adds 3.4 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine is consistent from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.1 blocks per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Heat
W 111-90
Away
3/11/2022
Raptors
L 117-112
Home
3/13/2022
Lakers
W 140-111
Home
3/15/2022
Pelicans
W 131-115
Away
3/16/2022
Rockets
W 129-112
Away
3/18/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/20/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/23/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/24/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/27/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/30/2022
Warriors
-
Away
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
76ers
L 121-106
Away
3/9/2022
Pistons
W 114-108
Away
3/12/2022
Cavaliers
W 101-91
Home
3/14/2022
Kings
L 112-103
Away
3/16/2022
Jazz
L 125-110
Away
3/18/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/21/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/22/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/24/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/26/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/28/2022
Knicks
-
Away