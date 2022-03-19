Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (41-28) will look to DeMar DeRozan (sixth in NBA, 27.9 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Devin Booker (10th in league, 25.8) and the Phoenix Suns (56-14) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Suns vs. Bulls

  • The Suns record 114.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 110.9 the Bulls allow.
  • Phoenix is 42-5 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
  • Chicago is 29-12 when allowing fewer than 114.5 points.
  • The Bulls' 112.1 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 106.3 the Suns give up.
  • When it scores more than 106.3 points, Chicago is 35-12.
  • Phoenix has a 49-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Suns are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Phoenix has a 39-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Bulls' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • This season, Chicago has a 32-15 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.2% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.7 assists per game.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan's points (27.9 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 18.0 points and adds 3.4 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine is consistent from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Heat

W 111-90

Away

3/11/2022

Raptors

L 117-112

Home

3/13/2022

Lakers

W 140-111

Home

3/15/2022

Pelicans

W 131-115

Away

3/16/2022

Rockets

W 129-112

Away

3/18/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/20/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/24/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/27/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Warriors

-

Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

76ers

L 121-106

Away

3/9/2022

Pistons

W 114-108

Away

3/12/2022

Cavaliers

W 101-91

Home

3/14/2022

Kings

L 112-103

Away

3/16/2022

Jazz

L 125-110

Away

3/18/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/21/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/22/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/24/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/28/2022

Knicks

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
