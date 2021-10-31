Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is defended by LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-3) go up against the Phoenix Suns (1-3) at Footprint Center on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Suns vs. Cavaliers

Last year, the 115.5 points per game the Suns scored were only 3.1 more points than the Cavaliers gave up (112.4).

Phoenix had a 34-6 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.

Cleveland went 19-23 last season when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.

The Cavaliers scored an average of 103.8 points per game last year, 5.7 fewer points than the 109.5 the Suns allowed to opponents.

Cleveland went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 109.5 points.

Phoenix's record was 26-2 when it gave up fewer than 103.8 points last season.

The Suns made 49.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

Phoenix had a 32-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers shot 45.0% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 46.7% the Suns' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Cleveland had a 15-10 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul averaged 8.8 assists per contest.

Jae Crowder hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Paul averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Ayton compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 18.5 points per game. He also adds 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his scoring output.

Cleveland's leader in rebounds is Jarrett Allen with 9.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Ricky Rubio with 7.2 per game.

Rubio is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.0 made threes per game.

Evan Mobley is at the top of the Cleveland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Nuggets L 110-98 Home 10/22/2021 Lakers W 115-105 Away 10/23/2021 Trail Blazers L 134-105 Away 10/27/2021 Kings L 110-107 Home 10/30/2021 Cavaliers - Home 11/2/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/4/2021 Rockets - Home 11/6/2021 Hawks - Home 11/8/2021 Kings - Away 11/10/2021 Trail Blazers - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule