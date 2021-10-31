Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is defended by LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-3) go up against the Phoenix Suns (1-3) at Footprint Center on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Cavaliers

    • Last year, the 115.5 points per game the Suns scored were only 3.1 more points than the Cavaliers gave up (112.4).
    • Phoenix had a 34-6 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.
    • Cleveland went 19-23 last season when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.
    • The Cavaliers scored an average of 103.8 points per game last year, 5.7 fewer points than the 109.5 the Suns allowed to opponents.
    • Cleveland went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 109.5 points.
    • Phoenix's record was 26-2 when it gave up fewer than 103.8 points last season.
    • The Suns made 49.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
    • Phoenix had a 32-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.4% from the field.
    • The Cavaliers shot 45.0% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 46.7% the Suns' opponents shot last season.
    • Last season, Cleveland had a 15-10 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.7% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul averaged 8.8 assists per contest.
    • Jae Crowder hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Paul averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Ayton compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 18.5 points per game. He also adds 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Cleveland's leader in rebounds is Jarrett Allen with 9.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Ricky Rubio with 7.2 per game.
    • Rubio is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Evan Mobley is at the top of the Cleveland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Nuggets

    L 110-98

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Lakers

    W 115-105

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 134-105

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Kings

    L 110-107

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Hornets

    L 123-112

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Hawks

    W 101-95

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Nuggets

    W 99-87

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Clippers

    W 92-79

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Lakers

    L 113-101

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
