Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-3) go up against the Phoenix Suns (1-3) at Footprint Center on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Suns vs. Cavaliers
- Last year, the 115.5 points per game the Suns scored were only 3.1 more points than the Cavaliers gave up (112.4).
- Phoenix had a 34-6 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.
- Cleveland went 19-23 last season when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Cavaliers scored an average of 103.8 points per game last year, 5.7 fewer points than the 109.5 the Suns allowed to opponents.
- Cleveland went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 109.5 points.
- Phoenix's record was 26-2 when it gave up fewer than 103.8 points last season.
- The Suns made 49.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- Phoenix had a 32-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.4% from the field.
- The Cavaliers shot 45.0% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 46.7% the Suns' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Cleveland had a 15-10 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.7% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul averaged 8.8 assists per contest.
- Jae Crowder hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Paul averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Ayton compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 18.5 points per game. He also adds 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Cleveland's leader in rebounds is Jarrett Allen with 9.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Ricky Rubio with 7.2 per game.
- Rubio is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Evan Mobley is at the top of the Cleveland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Nuggets
L 110-98
Home
10/22/2021
Lakers
W 115-105
Away
10/23/2021
Trail Blazers
L 134-105
Away
10/27/2021
Kings
L 110-107
Home
10/30/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/2/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/4/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/6/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/8/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/10/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Hornets
L 123-112
Home
10/23/2021
Hawks
W 101-95
Home
10/25/2021
Nuggets
W 99-87
Away
10/27/2021
Clippers
W 92-79
Away
10/29/2021
Lakers
L 113-101
Away
10/30/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/1/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/3/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/5/2021
Raptors
-
Away
11/7/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/10/2021
Wizards
-
Home