The Phoenix Suns (14-3) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-9) after winning five straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7.5 210.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Suns

The Suns record 111.8 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers allow.

When Phoenix puts up more than 102.6 points, it is 12-2.

When Cleveland allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 9-5.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 102.3 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 104.8 the Suns give up to opponents.

Cleveland has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.

Phoenix has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.3 points.

The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 24th.

The Suns average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 26th.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.4 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.3 assists in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

