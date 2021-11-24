Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (14-3) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-9) after winning five straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Suns vs. Cavaliers

    Suns vs Cavaliers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -7.5

    210.5 points

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Suns

    • The Suns record 111.8 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers allow.
    • When Phoenix puts up more than 102.6 points, it is 12-2.
    • When Cleveland allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 9-5.
    • The Cavaliers put up an average of 102.3 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 104.8 the Suns give up to opponents.
    • Cleveland has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.
    • Phoenix has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.3 points.
    • The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 24th.
    • The Suns average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.
    • The Cavaliers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 26th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.4 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.3 assists in each contest.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland racks up 18.2 points and tacks on 6.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jarrett Allen grabs 11.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.6 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.6 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
