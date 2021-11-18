Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (10-3) will try to extend a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (9-4) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. Mavericks

The 111.0 points per game the Suns record are 5.3 more points than the Mavericks give up (105.7).

Phoenix is 8-1 when scoring more than 105.7 points.

When Dallas gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 9-1.

The Mavericks score an average of 105.0 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 105.5 the Suns allow to opponents.

Dallas is 6-2 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Phoenix's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 105.0 points.

The Suns are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 7-1 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

This season, Dallas has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.5% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.9 per contest to go with 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.2 in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell with 0.9 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/8/2021 Kings W 109-104 Away 11/10/2021 Trail Blazers W 119-109 Home 11/12/2021 Grizzlies W 119-94 Away 11/14/2021 Rockets W 115-89 Away 11/15/2021 Timberwolves W 99-96 Away 11/17/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/19/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/21/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/22/2021 Spurs - Away 11/24/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/26/2021 Knicks - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule