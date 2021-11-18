Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (10-3) will try to extend a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (9-4) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Mavericks
- The 111.0 points per game the Suns record are 5.3 more points than the Mavericks give up (105.7).
- Phoenix is 8-1 when scoring more than 105.7 points.
- When Dallas gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 9-1.
- The Mavericks score an average of 105.0 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 105.5 the Suns allow to opponents.
- Dallas is 6-2 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Phoenix's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 105.0 points.
- The Suns are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Phoenix is 7-1 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- This season, Dallas has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.5% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.9 per contest to go with 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
- JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.2 in each contest.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell with 0.9 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Kings
W 109-104
Away
11/10/2021
Trail Blazers
W 119-109
Home
11/12/2021
Grizzlies
W 119-94
Away
11/14/2021
Rockets
W 115-89
Away
11/15/2021
Timberwolves
W 99-96
Away
11/17/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/19/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/21/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/22/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/24/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/26/2021
Knicks
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Celtics
W 107-104
Home
11/8/2021
Pelicans
W 108-92
Home
11/10/2021
Bulls
L 117-107
Away
11/12/2021
Spurs
W 123-109
Away
11/15/2021
Nuggets
W 111-101
Home
11/17/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/19/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/21/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/23/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/27/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/29/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home