Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (10-3) will try to extend a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (9-4) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Mavericks

    • The 111.0 points per game the Suns record are 5.3 more points than the Mavericks give up (105.7).
    • Phoenix is 8-1 when scoring more than 105.7 points.
    • When Dallas gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 9-1.
    • The Mavericks score an average of 105.0 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 105.5 the Suns allow to opponents.
    • Dallas is 6-2 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
    • Phoenix's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The Suns are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • Phoenix is 7-1 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
    • This season, Dallas has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.5% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.9 per contest to go with 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
    • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.2 in each contest.
    • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell with 0.9 per game.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Kings

    W 109-104

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 119-109

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 119-94

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Rockets

    W 115-89

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 99-96

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Celtics

    W 107-104

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pelicans

    W 108-92

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Bulls

    L 117-107

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Spurs

    W 123-109

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Nuggets

    W 111-101

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

