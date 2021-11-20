Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (11-3) aim to continue a 10-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Footprint Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Mavericks

The Suns score 5.0 more points per game (110.6) than the Mavericks allow (105.6).

Phoenix has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.

Dallas is 9-2 when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.

The Mavericks score an average of 104.5 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 104.9 the Suns allow.

Dallas is 7-2 when it scores more than 104.9 points.

Phoenix's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.5 points.

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

In games Phoenix shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

Dallas has compiled a 7-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.3% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.0 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.5 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (24.9 per game), rebounds (8.3 per game), and assists (7.9 per game).

Tim Hardaway Jr. is dependable from deep and leads the Mavericks with 2.7 made threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell with 0.9 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Trail Blazers W 119-109 Home 11/12/2021 Grizzlies W 119-94 Away 11/14/2021 Rockets W 115-89 Away 11/15/2021 Timberwolves W 99-96 Away 11/17/2021 Mavericks W 105-98 Home 11/19/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/21/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/22/2021 Spurs - Away 11/24/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/26/2021 Knicks - Away 11/27/2021 Nets - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule