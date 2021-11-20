Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (11-3) aim to continue a 10-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Footprint Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Mavericks
- The Suns score 5.0 more points per game (110.6) than the Mavericks allow (105.6).
- Phoenix has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.
- Dallas is 9-2 when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Mavericks score an average of 104.5 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 104.9 the Suns allow.
- Dallas is 7-2 when it scores more than 104.9 points.
- Phoenix's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.5 points.
- The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- Dallas has compiled a 7-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.3% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.0 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.5 assists per game.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (24.9 per game), rebounds (8.3 per game), and assists (7.9 per game).
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is dependable from deep and leads the Mavericks with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell with 0.9 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Trail Blazers
W 119-109
Home
11/12/2021
Grizzlies
W 119-94
Away
11/14/2021
Rockets
W 115-89
Away
11/15/2021
Timberwolves
W 99-96
Away
11/17/2021
Mavericks
W 105-98
Home
11/19/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/21/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/22/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/24/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/26/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/27/2021
Nets
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Pelicans
W 108-92
Home
11/10/2021
Bulls
L 117-107
Away
11/12/2021
Spurs
W 123-109
Away
11/15/2021
Nuggets
W 111-101
Home
11/17/2021
Suns
L 105-98
Away
11/19/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/21/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/23/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/27/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/29/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/1/2021
Pelicans
-
Away