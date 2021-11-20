Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (11-3) aim to continue a 10-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Footprint Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Mavericks

    • The Suns score 5.0 more points per game (110.6) than the Mavericks allow (105.6).
    • Phoenix has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.
    • Dallas is 9-2 when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.
    • The Mavericks score an average of 104.5 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 104.9 the Suns allow.
    • Dallas is 7-2 when it scores more than 104.9 points.
    • Phoenix's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.5 points.
    • The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • In games Phoenix shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
    • Dallas has compiled a 7-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.3% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.0 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.5 assists per game.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (24.9 per game), rebounds (8.3 per game), and assists (7.9 per game).
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. is dependable from deep and leads the Mavericks with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell with 0.9 per game.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 119-109

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 119-94

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Rockets

    W 115-89

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 99-96

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Mavericks

    W 105-98

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Pelicans

    W 108-92

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Bulls

    L 117-107

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Spurs

    W 123-109

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Nuggets

    W 111-101

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Suns

    L 105-98

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

