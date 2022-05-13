Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

May 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half of game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns will face the Dallas Mavericks in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Suns

The 114.8 points per game the Suns average are 10.1 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.7).

When Phoenix scores more than 104.7 points, it is 57-12.

Dallas is 49-21 when allowing fewer than 114.8 points.

The Mavericks' 108 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 107.3 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Dallas is 35-7.

Phoenix has a 42-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108 points.

The Suns are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

The Suns grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Mavericks average (9.3).

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 18th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with five rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.8 assists in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).

Doncic is dependable from distance and leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with one per game.

Suns vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks