The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 next to come. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Suns

The 114.8 points per game the Suns average are 10.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.7).

Phoenix is 57-12 when scoring more than 104.7 points.

When Dallas allows fewer than 114.8 points, it is 49-21.

The Mavericks score an average of 108 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 107.3 the Suns allow.

Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Phoenix's record is 42-0 when it allows fewer than 108 points.

The Suns are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

The Suns average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.3).

The Mavericks rank 24th.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with five rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.8 assists in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).

Doncic is the top scorer from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (one block per game) is the block leader.

Suns vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks