Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) embrace after game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 28, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) embrace after game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 next to come. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Suns

  • The 114.8 points per game the Suns average are 10.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.7).
  • Phoenix is 57-12 when scoring more than 104.7 points.
  • When Dallas allows fewer than 114.8 points, it is 49-21.
  • The Mavericks score an average of 108 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 107.3 the Suns allow.
  • Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Phoenix's record is 42-0 when it allows fewer than 108 points.
  • The Suns are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.
  • The Suns average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.3).
  • The Suns are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with five rebounds and 4.8 assists.
  • Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.8 assists in each contest.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic has the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (8.7 per game).
  • Doncic is the top scorer from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (one block per game) is the block leader.

Suns vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks

Suns RankSuns StatMavericks StatMavericks Rank

1st

48.5

Field Goal %

46.1

18th

3rd

44.4

Field Goal % Allowed

45.7

12th

4th

2244

Assists

1918

25th

7th

1012

Turnovers

960

3rd

6th

702

Steals

552

29th

22nd

359

Blocks

325

28th

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011757596h
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Early Rounds, WTA Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
imago1011474073h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Rabbitohs vs. Broncos in NRL Rugby

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes the ball against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

Hatayspor Antakya vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

Liverpool FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy