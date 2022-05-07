Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) try to get a loose ball during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 coming up. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Suns

The 114.8 points per game the Suns record are 10.1 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.7).

Phoenix has a 57-12 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.

When Dallas allows fewer than 114.8 points, it is 49-21.

The Mavericks score only 0.7 more points per game (108) than the Suns allow (107.3).

Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Phoenix's record is 42-0 when it allows fewer than 108 points.

The Suns are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

The Suns' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 more rebounds than the Mavericks pull down per game (9.3).

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 18th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with five rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.8 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

Doncic averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.

Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (one per game).

Suns vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks