Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 coming up. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Suns
- The 114.8 points per game the Suns record are 10.1 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.7).
- Phoenix has a 57-12 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.
- When Dallas allows fewer than 114.8 points, it is 49-21.
- The Mavericks score only 0.7 more points per game (108) than the Suns allow (107.3).
- Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Phoenix's record is 42-0 when it allows fewer than 108 points.
- The Suns are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.
- The Suns' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 more rebounds than the Mavericks pull down per game (9.3).
- The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 18th.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with five rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.8 assists per game.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
- Doncic averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (one per game).
Suns vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks
|Suns Rank
|Suns Stat
|Mavericks Stat
|Mavericks Rank
1st
48.5
Field Goal %
46.1
18th
3rd
44.4
Field Goal % Allowed
45.7
12th
4th
2244
Assists
1918
25th
7th
1012
Turnovers
960
3rd
6th
702
Steals
552
29th
22nd
359
Blocks
325
28th
How To Watch
May
8
2022
Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)