Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) try to get a loose ball during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) try to get a loose ball during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 coming up. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Suns

  • The 114.8 points per game the Suns record are 10.1 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.7).
  • Phoenix has a 57-12 record when putting up more than 104.7 points.
  • When Dallas allows fewer than 114.8 points, it is 49-21.
  • The Mavericks score only 0.7 more points per game (108) than the Suns allow (107.3).
  • Dallas is 35-7 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Phoenix's record is 42-0 when it allows fewer than 108 points.
  • The Suns are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.
  • The Suns' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 more rebounds than the Mavericks pull down per game (9.3).
  • The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 18th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with five rebounds and 4.8 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.8 assists per game.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
  • Doncic averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (one per game).

Suns vs. Mavericks Stats and Ranks

Suns RankSuns StatMavericks StatMavericks Rank

1st

48.5

Field Goal %

46.1

18th

3rd

44.4

Field Goal % Allowed

45.7

12th

4th

2244

Assists

1918

25th

7th

1012

Turnovers

960

3rd

6th

702

Steals

552

29th

22nd

359

Blocks

325

28th

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) try to get a loose ball during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kelly Kraft chips onto the eighth hole green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kelly Kraft at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Michael Gligic at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dawie Van Der Walt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy