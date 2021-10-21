    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (0-0) hit the court against the Denver Nuggets (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Nuggets

    • Last year, the 115.5 points per game the Suns averaged were 5.4 more points than the Nuggets gave up (110.1).
    • When Phoenix scored more than 110.1 points last season, it went 37-9.
    • Denver had a 39-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.
    • The Nuggets put up 5.6 more points per game last year (115.1) than the Suns allowed (109.5).
    • Denver went 39-13 last season when it scored more than 109.5 points.
    • Phoenix went 40-8 last season when it gave up fewer than 115.1 points.
    • Last season, the Suns had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Nuggets' opponents made.
    • Phoenix had a 41-10 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.
    • The Nuggets shot at a 48.5% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points above the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Suns averaged.
    • Denver put together a 35-9 straight up record in games it shot over 46.7% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Deandre Ayton averaged 10.5 boards per game and Chris Paul dished out 8.8 assists per game.
    • Jae Crowder knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Paul averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ayton notched 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic scored 26.4 points, pulled down 10.8 boards and dished out 8.3 assists per game last season.
    • Michael Porter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Jokic and Porter were defensive standouts last season, with Jokic averaging 1.3 steals per game and Porter collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

