How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (0-0) hit the court against the Denver Nuggets (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Last year, the 115.5 points per game the Suns averaged were 5.4 more points than the Nuggets gave up (110.1).
- When Phoenix scored more than 110.1 points last season, it went 37-9.
- Denver had a 39-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Nuggets put up 5.6 more points per game last year (115.1) than the Suns allowed (109.5).
- Denver went 39-13 last season when it scored more than 109.5 points.
- Phoenix went 40-8 last season when it gave up fewer than 115.1 points.
- Last season, the Suns had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Nuggets' opponents made.
- Phoenix had a 41-10 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Nuggets shot at a 48.5% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points above the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Suns averaged.
- Denver put together a 35-9 straight up record in games it shot over 46.7% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Deandre Ayton averaged 10.5 boards per game and Chris Paul dished out 8.8 assists per game.
- Jae Crowder knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Paul averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ayton notched 1.2 blocks per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic scored 26.4 points, pulled down 10.8 boards and dished out 8.3 assists per game last season.
- Michael Porter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
- Jokic and Porter were defensive standouts last season, with Jokic averaging 1.3 steals per game and Porter collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
10/22/2021
Lakers
-
Away
10/23/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
10/27/2021
Kings
-
Home
10/30/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/2/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Suns
-
Away
10/22/2021
Spurs
-
Home
10/25/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
10/26/2021
Jazz
-
Away
10/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
