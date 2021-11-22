Nov 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (9-7) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (12-3) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Nuggets

The Suns record 10.6 more points per game (110.7) than the Nuggets allow (100.1).

Phoenix has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 100.1 points.

Denver has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 110.7 points.

The Nuggets' 102.9 points per game are only 2.0 fewer points than the 104.9 the Suns give up.

Denver has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.

Phoenix is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.9 points.

This season, the Suns have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are shooting 46.0% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 43.2% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

Denver is 6-5 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.7 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Will Barton knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.

Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon (1.0 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Grizzlies W 119-94 Away 11/14/2021 Rockets W 115-89 Away 11/15/2021 Timberwolves W 99-96 Away 11/17/2021 Mavericks W 105-98 Home 11/19/2021 Mavericks W 112-104 Home 11/21/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/22/2021 Spurs - Away 11/24/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/26/2021 Knicks - Away 11/27/2021 Nets - Away 11/30/2021 Warriors - Home

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule