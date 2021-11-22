How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (9-7) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (12-3) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Nuggets
- The Suns record 10.6 more points per game (110.7) than the Nuggets allow (100.1).
- Phoenix has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 100.1 points.
- Denver has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Nuggets' 102.9 points per game are only 2.0 fewer points than the 104.9 the Suns give up.
- Denver has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.
- Phoenix is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.9 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.
- Phoenix is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are shooting 46.0% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 43.2% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- Denver is 6-5 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.7 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Will Barton knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
- Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon (1.0 per game).
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Grizzlies
W 119-94
Away
11/14/2021
Rockets
W 115-89
Away
11/15/2021
Timberwolves
W 99-96
Away
11/17/2021
Mavericks
W 105-98
Home
11/19/2021
Mavericks
W 112-104
Home
11/21/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/22/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/24/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/26/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/27/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/30/2021
Warriors
-
Home
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Hawks
W 105-96
Home
11/14/2021
Trail Blazers
W 124-95
Home
11/15/2021
Mavericks
L 111-101
Away
11/18/2021
76ers
L 103-89
Home
11/19/2021
Bulls
L 114-108
Home
11/21/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/23/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/26/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/29/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/1/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/4/2021
Knicks
-
Away