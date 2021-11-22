Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (9-7) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (12-3) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Nuggets

    • The Suns record 10.6 more points per game (110.7) than the Nuggets allow (100.1).
    • Phoenix has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 100.1 points.
    • Denver has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 110.7 points.
    • The Nuggets' 102.9 points per game are only 2.0 fewer points than the 104.9 the Suns give up.
    • Denver has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.
    • Phoenix is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.9 points.
    • This season, the Suns have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.
    • Phoenix is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
    • The Nuggets are shooting 46.0% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 43.2% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
    • Denver is 6-5 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.7 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
    • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
    • Will Barton knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
    • Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon (1.0 per game).

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 119-94

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Rockets

    W 115-89

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 99-96

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Mavericks

    W 105-98

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Mavericks

    W 112-104

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Hawks

    W 105-96

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 124-95

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Mavericks

    L 111-101

    Away

    11/18/2021

    76ers

    L 103-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bulls

    L 114-108

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

