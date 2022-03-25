Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phoenix Suns (59-14) hope to build on a six-game road win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (43-30) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Betting Information for Suns vs. Nuggets

Nuggets vs Suns Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nuggets

-1

233 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Suns

  • The Nuggets put up only 4.9 more points per game (111.5) than the Suns allow (106.6).
  • Denver is 33-12 when scoring more than 106.6 points.
  • When Phoenix gives up fewer than 111.5 points, it is 49-3.
  • The Suns score 6.0 more points per game (115.0) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (109.0).
  • Phoenix is 45-5 when it scores more than 109.0 points.
  • Denver is 35-15 when it gives up fewer than 115.0 points.
  • The Suns are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 17th.
  • The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Suns grab per game (9.8).
  • The Nuggets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 19th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.2 points, grabbing 13.6 rebounds and distributing 8.0 assists per game.
  • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker racks up 26.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Suns.
  • The Phoenix leaders in rebounding and assists are Deandre Ayton with 10.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.3 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Chris Paul with 10.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).
  • Booker is the most prolific from deep for the Suns, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is JaVale McGee with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
