How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets in NBA Summer League 2021: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the 2021 NBA Summer League in full swing, the Suns are prepared to take on Bol Bol and the Nuggets on Thursday night.
The 2021 NBA Summer League has been full of action and excitement as young players around the league go head-to-head. Of course, the main excitement comes from watching the top picks in the 2021 NBA Draft for the first time. Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets have stolen the show thus far.

However, there are other young players, like the Denver Nuggets' Bol Bol, who are entertaining to watch and have a ton of potential. Speaking of Bol, he and the Nuggets are set to take on the Phoenix Suns in their next game on Thursday night.

In his last game against the Boston Celtics, Bol racked up 26 points on an impressive 8-for-12 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and two blocks. Many believe that he could end up becoming an impact player for the Nuggets this season. Denver also saw Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland score 16 points and dish out seven assists against Boston.

On the other side of the court, the Suns are coming off of a 63-57 loss against the Utah Jazz. Ty-Shon Alexander led them in scoring with 16, while Jalen Smith scored 12 points to go along with 15 rebounds and three steals. Justin Simon also chipped in 10 points in that game.

While the Suns and Nuggets don't feature any huge names from this year's draft class, there is plenty of young talent to enjoy watching.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:00pm ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

You can watch Suns vs. Nuggets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Make sure to tune in to watch Bol Bol and the Nuggets take on Jalen Smith and the Suns. It's must-watch basketball, especially at this point in the offseason.

How To Watch

August
12
2021

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
