Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

The Detroit Pistons (10-31) aim to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (32-9) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Suns -11.5 214.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Suns

The Suns put up 111.8 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 110.7 the Pistons allow.

When Phoenix puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 23-1.

When Detroit allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 7-14.

The Pistons' 101.3 points per game are just 3.2 fewer points than the 104.5 the Suns give up to opponents.

Detroit is 6-9 when it scores more than 104.5 points.

Phoenix is 18-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.3 points.

The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.

The Suns average 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Pistons grab per game (10.4).

The Suns are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 11th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.7 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.0 in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch