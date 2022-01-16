Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (10-31) aim to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (32-9) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Pistons

Suns vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-11.5

214.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Suns

  • The Suns put up 111.8 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 110.7 the Pistons allow.
  • When Phoenix puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 23-1.
  • When Detroit allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 7-14.
  • The Pistons' 101.3 points per game are just 3.2 fewer points than the 104.5 the Suns give up to opponents.
  • Detroit is 6-9 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Phoenix is 18-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.3 points.
  • The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
  • The Suns average 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Pistons grab per game (10.4).
  • The Suns are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 11th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.7 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.0 in each contest.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham averages enough points (15.5 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.6 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is dependable from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Phoenix Suns at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
