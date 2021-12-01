Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (18-3) aim to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (4-17) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Suns vs. Pistons
- The Suns put up 112.2 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 108.2 the Pistons allow.
- Phoenix is 14-0 when scoring more than 108.2 points.
- Detroit is 3-11 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Pistons put up 5.9 fewer points per game (98.7) than the Suns give up (104.6).
- Detroit has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
- Phoenix's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 98.7 points.
- The Suns are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Phoenix has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
- The Pistons' 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- This season, Detroit has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.4% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
- Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 11.5 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.1 in each contest.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 19.5 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his stats.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.4 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game).
- Cunningham is dependable from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Killian Hayes (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Spurs
W 115-111
Away
11/24/2021
Cavaliers
W 120-115
Away
11/26/2021
Knicks
W 118-97
Away
11/27/2021
Nets
W 113-107
Away
11/30/2021
Warriors
W 104-96
Home
12/2/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/3/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/10/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/13/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/14/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Heat
L 100-92
Home
11/24/2021
Bucks
L 114-93
Away
11/26/2021
Clippers
L 107-96
Away
11/28/2021
Lakers
L 110-106
Away
11/30/2021
Trail Blazers
L 110-92
Away
12/2/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/6/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/8/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/10/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/12/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/14/2021
Bulls
-
Away