Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

The Phoenix Suns (18-3) aim to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (4-17) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pistons

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Pistons

The Suns put up 112.2 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 108.2 the Pistons allow.

Phoenix is 14-0 when scoring more than 108.2 points.

Detroit is 3-11 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.

The Pistons put up 5.9 fewer points per game (98.7) than the Suns give up (104.6).

Detroit has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.

Phoenix's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 98.7 points.

The Suns are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Phoenix has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Pistons' 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

This season, Detroit has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.4% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 11.5 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.1 in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 19.5 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his stats.

The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.4 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game).

Cunningham is dependable from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.0 made threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Killian Hayes (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Spurs W 115-111 Away 11/24/2021 Cavaliers W 120-115 Away 11/26/2021 Knicks W 118-97 Away 11/27/2021 Nets W 113-107 Away 11/30/2021 Warriors W 104-96 Home 12/2/2021 Pistons - Home 12/3/2021 Warriors - Away 12/6/2021 Spurs - Home 12/10/2021 Celtics - Home 12/13/2021 Clippers - Away 12/14/2021 Trail Blazers - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule