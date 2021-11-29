Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (17-3) host the Golden State Warriors (18-2) in a showdown between the top two teams in the Western Conference at Footprint Center on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Warriors

    • The Suns score 12.2 more points per game (112.6) than the Warriors allow (100.4).
    • Phoenix has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 100.4 points.
    • Golden State is 15-2 when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.
    • The Warriors score 9.0 more points per game (114.0) than the Suns give up (105.0).
    • Golden State is 14-0 when it scores more than 105.0 points.
    • Phoenix has a 15-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.0 points.
    • This season, the Suns have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Phoenix shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 16-2 overall.
    • The Warriors' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
    • Golden State is 17-0 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.9 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green puts up 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Warriors' rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Golden State's Stephen Curry puts up 28.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Curry is the top scorer from distance for the Warriors, hitting 5.5 threes per game.
    • Curry (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Nuggets

    W 126-97

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Spurs

    W 115-111

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 120-115

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Knicks

    W 118-97

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Nets

    W 113-107

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Pistons

    W 105-102

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Raptors

    W 119-104

    Home

    11/24/2021

    76ers

    W 116-96

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 118-103

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Clippers

    W 105-90

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    November
    30
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

