Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (17-3) host the Golden State Warriors (18-2) in a showdown between the top two teams in the Western Conference at Footprint Center on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Suns vs. Warriors
- The Suns score 12.2 more points per game (112.6) than the Warriors allow (100.4).
- Phoenix has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 100.4 points.
- Golden State is 15-2 when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.
- The Warriors score 9.0 more points per game (114.0) than the Suns give up (105.0).
- Golden State is 14-0 when it scores more than 105.0 points.
- Phoenix has a 15-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.0 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 16-2 overall.
- The Warriors' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Golden State is 17-0 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.9 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green puts up 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Warriors' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Golden State's Stephen Curry puts up 28.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Curry is the top scorer from distance for the Warriors, hitting 5.5 threes per game.
- Curry (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Nuggets
W 126-97
Home
11/22/2021
Spurs
W 115-111
Away
11/24/2021
Cavaliers
W 120-115
Away
11/26/2021
Knicks
W 118-97
Away
11/27/2021
Nets
W 113-107
Away
11/30/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/2/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/3/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/10/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/13/2021
Clippers
-
Away
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Pistons
W 105-102
Away
11/21/2021
Raptors
W 119-104
Home
11/24/2021
76ers
W 116-96
Home
11/26/2021
Trail Blazers
W 118-103
Home
11/28/2021
Clippers
W 105-90
Away
11/30/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/3/2021
Suns
-
Home
12/4/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/6/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/8/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
12/11/2021
76ers
-
Away