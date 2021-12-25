Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (26-5) host the Golden State Warriors (26-6) in a showdown of the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference at Footprint Center on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Suns vs. Warriors
- The Suns put up 111.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 101.1 the Warriors give up.
- Phoenix has a 24-2 record when scoring more than 101.1 points.
- Golden State has a 23-4 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Warriors put up 7.5 more points per game (111.5) than the Suns give up (104.0).
- When it scores more than 104.0 points, Golden State is 22-1.
- Phoenix is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Suns make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 25-2 overall.
- The Warriors have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- This season, Golden State has a 23-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.3 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 9.9 assists per game.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ayton leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists with 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
- Stephen Curry scores 27.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.4 rebounds and adds 5.9 assists per game.
- Curry is dependable from deep and leads the Warriors with 5.4 made threes per game.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Green (1.1 per game).
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Trail Blazers
W 111-107
Away
12/16/2021
Wizards
W 118-98
Home
12/19/2021
Hornets
W 137-106
Home
12/21/2021
Lakers
W 108-90
Away
12/23/2021
Thunder
W 113-101
Home
12/25/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/27/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/29/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/31/2021
Celtics
-
Away
1/2/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/4/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Knicks
W 105-96
Away
12/17/2021
Celtics
W 111-107
Away
12/18/2021
Raptors
L 119-100
Away
12/20/2021
Kings
W 113-98
Home
12/23/2021
Grizzlies
W 113-104
Home
12/25/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/28/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/30/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
1/1/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/5/2022
Mavericks
-
Away