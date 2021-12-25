Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (26-5) host the Golden State Warriors (26-6) in a showdown of the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference at Footprint Center on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Warriors

    • The Suns put up 111.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 101.1 the Warriors give up.
    • Phoenix has a 24-2 record when scoring more than 101.1 points.
    • Golden State has a 23-4 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
    • The Warriors put up 7.5 more points per game (111.5) than the Suns give up (104.0).
    • When it scores more than 104.0 points, Golden State is 22-1.
    • Phoenix is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Suns make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
    • In games Phoenix shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 25-2 overall.
    • The Warriors have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
    • This season, Golden State has a 23-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.3 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 9.9 assists per game.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ayton leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists with 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
    • Stephen Curry scores 27.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.4 rebounds and adds 5.9 assists per game.
    • Curry is dependable from deep and leads the Warriors with 5.4 made threes per game.
    • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Green (1.1 per game).

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Wizards

    W 118-98

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Hornets

    W 137-106

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Lakers

    W 108-90

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-101

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/14/2021

    Knicks

    W 105-96

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Celtics

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Raptors

    L 119-100

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Kings

    W 113-98

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 113-104

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

