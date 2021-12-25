Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (26-5) host the Golden State Warriors (26-6) in a showdown of the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference at Footprint Center on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Warriors

The Suns put up 111.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 101.1 the Warriors give up.

Phoenix has a 24-2 record when scoring more than 101.1 points.

Golden State has a 23-4 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Warriors put up 7.5 more points per game (111.5) than the Suns give up (104.0).

When it scores more than 104.0 points, Golden State is 22-1.

Phoenix is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Suns make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

In games Phoenix shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 25-2 overall.

The Warriors have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

This season, Golden State has a 23-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.3 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 9.9 assists per game.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ayton leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists with 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

Stephen Curry scores 27.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.4 rebounds and adds 5.9 assists per game.

Curry is dependable from deep and leads the Warriors with 5.4 made threes per game.

Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Green (1.1 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Trail Blazers W 111-107 Away 12/16/2021 Wizards W 118-98 Home 12/19/2021 Hornets W 137-106 Home 12/21/2021 Lakers W 108-90 Away 12/23/2021 Thunder W 113-101 Home 12/25/2021 Warriors - Home 12/27/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/29/2021 Thunder - Home 12/31/2021 Celtics - Away 1/2/2022 Hornets - Away 1/4/2022 Pelicans - Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule