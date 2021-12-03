Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Western Conference's top two teams, the Phoenix Suns (19-3) and the Golden State Warriors (18-3), hit the court at Chase Center on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Suns

    • The Warriors average 113.1 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 104.5 the Suns allow.
    • Golden State has a 16-0 record when putting up more than 104.5 points.
    • Phoenix is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 113.1 points.
    • The Suns score an average of 112.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 100.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.
    • Phoenix is 18-2 when it scores more than 100.5 points.
    • Golden State's record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Suns are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.
    • The Warriors average 10 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Suns by 1.3 rebounds per contest.
    • The Suns are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 17th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down eight rebounds and distributes 7.7 assists per game along with scoring 8.2 points per contest.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 27.8 points a game in addition to his 5.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 23.2 points per game. He also tacks on 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Phoenix leaders in rebounding and assists are Deandre Ayton with 11.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.1 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Chris Paul with 10.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.4 points and four rebounds per game).
    • Booker is the top scorer from deep for the Suns, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is JaVale McGee with 0.9 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
