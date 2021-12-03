Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference's top two teams, the Phoenix Suns (19-3) and the Golden State Warriors (18-3), hit the court at Chase Center on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -6.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Suns

The Warriors average 113.1 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 104.5 the Suns allow.

Golden State has a 16-0 record when putting up more than 104.5 points.

Phoenix is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 113.1 points.

The Suns score an average of 112.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 100.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 18-2 when it scores more than 100.5 points.

Golden State's record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 112.3 points.

The Suns are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.

The Warriors average 10 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Suns by 1.3 rebounds per contest.

The Suns are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 17th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down eight rebounds and distributes 7.7 assists per game along with scoring 8.2 points per contest.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 27.8 points a game in addition to his 5.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Suns Players to Watch