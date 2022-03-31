Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is hellped up by center Bismack Biyombo (18) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (61-14) will visit the Golden State Warriors (48-28) after winning seven road games in a row. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors

Betting Information for Suns vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Suns

  • The 115.3 points per game the Suns average are 9.6 more points than the Warriors allow (105.7).
  • Phoenix has a 52-8 record when putting up more than 105.7 points.
  • Golden State has a 46-13 record when giving up fewer than 115.3 points.
  • The Warriors score an average of 110.8 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 106.9 the Suns allow.
  • Golden State has put together a 36-12 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
  • Phoenix is 46-2 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.
  • The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank seventh.
  • The Suns' 9.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Warriors pull down per game (9.8).
  • The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 22nd.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.5 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 10.0 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.8 assists per game.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry's points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Warriors' leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney grabs 7.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.2 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry is the most prolific from distance for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.
  • Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
