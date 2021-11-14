Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) is unable to control the inbound pass above Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) is unable to control the inbound pass above Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (8-3) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (1-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Toyota Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Rockets

    Betting Information for Suns vs. Rockets

    Suns vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -8.5

    221.5 points

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Suns

    • The Suns score just 1.0 more point per game (111.7) than the Rockets allow (110.7).
    • When Phoenix puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 6-0.
    • When Houston allows fewer than 111.7 points, it is 1-4.
    • The Rockets score an average of 102.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 107.8 the Suns allow.
    • Houston is 1-2 when it scores more than 107.8 points.
    • Phoenix has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.8 points.
    • The Suns are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 19th.
    • The Suns average 8.2 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.
    • The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 29th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.1 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.4 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 11.0 assists per game.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Mikal Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline paces Houston; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 3, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fight for the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three-point basket over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) drives around Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) greet each other following Portland's 104-92 victory at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) is unable to control the inbound pass above Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three-point basket over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Asheville Championship Final: Minnesota vs. Princeton

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17156863
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Bruins

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy