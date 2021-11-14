Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) is unable to control the inbound pass above Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (8-3) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (1-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Toyota Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center

Betting Information for Suns vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Suns

The Suns score just 1.0 more point per game (111.7) than the Rockets allow (110.7).

When Phoenix puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 6-0.

When Houston allows fewer than 111.7 points, it is 1-4.

The Rockets score an average of 102.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 107.8 the Suns allow.

Houston is 1-2 when it scores more than 107.8 points.

Phoenix has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.8 points.

The Suns are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 19th.

The Suns average 8.2 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 29th.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.1 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.4 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 11.0 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Mikal Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch