Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-6) will try to end a four-game road slide when they take on the Phoenix Suns (3-3) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Rockets

Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 4, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. Rockets

The Suns score 106.3 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 110.6 the Rockets allow.

When Phoenix totals more than 110.6 points, it is 2-0.

Houston has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 106.3 points.

The Rockets put up an average of 103.7 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 108.5 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 108.5 points, Houston is 1-1.

Phoenix's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 103.7 points.

This season, the Suns have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

This season, Houston has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.0% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 21.8 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.4 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 11.8 assists in each contest.

Mikal Bridges makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Paul and Bridges lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 20.1 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.4 per game. He also records 12.3 points per game and grabs 4.3 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon is consistent from distance and leads the Rockets with 2.5 made threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.7 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/22/2021 Lakers W 115-105 Away 10/23/2021 Trail Blazers L 134-105 Away 10/27/2021 Kings L 110-107 Home 10/30/2021 Cavaliers W 101-92 Home 11/2/2021 Pelicans W 112-100 Home 11/4/2021 Rockets - Home 11/6/2021 Hawks - Home 11/8/2021 Kings - Away 11/10/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/12/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/14/2021 Rockets - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule