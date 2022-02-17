Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dunks over LA Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (47-10) hope to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (15-41) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Footprint Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Rockets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Footprint Center
  Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Rockets

  • The 113.5 points per game the Suns record are the same as the Rockets allow.
  • Phoenix is 18-0 when scoring more than 117.6 points.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 113.5 points, it is 11-12.
  • The Rockets score an average of 108.2 points per game, just three more points than the 105.2 the Suns allow.
  • Houston is 14-22 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
  • Phoenix is 35-0 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.
  • The Suns are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, the same percentage the Rockets allow to opponents.
  • Phoenix has a 28-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
  • Houston has compiled a 13-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.8 in each contest.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.4 points per game and grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Eric Gordon is reliable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Bulls

W 127-124

Away

2/8/2022

76ers

W 114-109

Away

2/10/2022

Bucks

W 131-107

Home

2/12/2022

Magic

W 132-105

Home

2/15/2022

Clippers

W 103-96

Home

2/16/2022

Rockets

-

Home

2/24/2022

Thunder

-

Away

2/25/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

2/27/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/2/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/4/2022

Knicks

-

Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/4/2022

Spurs

L 131-106

Away

2/6/2022

Pelicans

L 120-107

Home

2/8/2022

Pelicans

L 110-97

Away

2/10/2022

Raptors

L 139-120

Home

2/14/2022

Jazz

L 135-101

Away

2/16/2022

Suns

-

Away

2/17/2022

Clippers

-

Away

2/25/2022

Magic

-

Away

2/27/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/1/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/2/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
