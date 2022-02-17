Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dunks over LA Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (47-10) hope to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (15-41) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Footprint Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. Rockets

The 113.5 points per game the Suns record are the same as the Rockets allow.

Phoenix is 18-0 when scoring more than 117.6 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 113.5 points, it is 11-12.

The Rockets score an average of 108.2 points per game, just three more points than the 105.2 the Suns allow.

Houston is 14-22 when it scores more than 105.2 points.

Phoenix is 35-0 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.

The Suns are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, the same percentage the Rockets allow to opponents.

Phoenix has a 28-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

Houston has compiled a 13-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.8 in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.4 points per game and grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon is reliable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.2 made threes per game.

Tate (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 Bulls W 127-124 Away 2/8/2022 76ers W 114-109 Away 2/10/2022 Bucks W 131-107 Home 2/12/2022 Magic W 132-105 Home 2/15/2022 Clippers W 103-96 Home 2/16/2022 Rockets - Home 2/24/2022 Thunder - Away 2/25/2022 Pelicans - Home 2/27/2022 Jazz - Home 3/2/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/4/2022 Knicks - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule