How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (55-14) will try to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (17-51) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Rockets

Betting Information for Suns vs. Rockets

Suns vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-11.5

235.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Suns

  • The Suns put up 114.3 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 118.2 the Rockets allow.
  • Phoenix is 21-1 when scoring more than 118.2 points.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 114.3 points, it is 12-15.
  • The Rockets' 108.9 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 106.2 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.2 points, Houston is 16-19.
  • Phoenix's record is 39-0 when it allows fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Suns are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.
  • The Suns pull down 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.6).
  • The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 20th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
  • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood collects 17.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Jae'Sean Tate dishes out more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.0 per game. He also scores 12.3 points and grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Garrison Mathews knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
