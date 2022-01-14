Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (31-9) will look to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (15-27) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5.5 219.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Suns

The Suns record 111.8 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 108.1 the Pacers give up.

Phoenix has a 23-1 record when scoring more than 108.1 points.

Indiana has an 11-12 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Pacers' 107.7 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 104.8 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.8 points, Indiana is 13-11.

Phoenix is 25-0 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.

The Suns are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 18th.

The Suns average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (10.5).

The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.4 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.1 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.1 assists in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch