How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (31-9) will look to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (15-27) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Suns vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-5.5
219.5 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Suns
- The Suns record 111.8 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 108.1 the Pacers give up.
- Phoenix has a 23-1 record when scoring more than 108.1 points.
- Indiana has an 11-12 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Pacers' 107.7 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 104.8 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.8 points, Indiana is 13-11.
- Phoenix is 25-0 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Suns are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 18th.
- The Suns average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (10.5).
- The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.4 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.1 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.1 assists in each contest.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis is atop almost all of the Pacers' leaderboards by putting up 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday is reliable from distance and leads the Pacers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.8 per game.
