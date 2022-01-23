Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (35-9) hope to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (17-29) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Footprint Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Pacers

The 112.5 points per game the Suns record are just 3.5 more points than the Pacers allow (109.0).

When Phoenix totals more than 109.0 points, it is 25-1.

Indiana is 12-13 when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.

The Pacers score just 3.8 more points per game (108.3) than the Suns allow (104.5).

Indiana is 15-12 when it scores more than 104.5 points.

Phoenix has a 29-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.

The Suns are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.5% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 23-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Pacers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

This season, Indiana has a 15-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 24.6 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.0 assists per game.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is atop almost all of the Pacers' leaderboards by recording 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Justin Holiday is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.8 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Raptors W 99-95 Away 1/14/2022 Pacers W 112-94 Away 1/16/2022 Pistons W 135-108 Away 1/17/2022 Spurs W 121-107 Away 1/20/2022 Mavericks W 109-101 Away 1/22/2022 Pacers - Home 1/24/2022 Jazz - Home 1/26/2022 Jazz - Away 1/28/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/30/2022 Spurs - Home 2/1/2022 Nets - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule