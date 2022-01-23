Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (35-9) hope to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (17-29) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Footprint Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Footprint Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. Pacers

  • The 112.5 points per game the Suns record are just 3.5 more points than the Pacers allow (109.0).
  • When Phoenix totals more than 109.0 points, it is 25-1.
  • Indiana is 12-13 when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.
  • The Pacers score just 3.8 more points per game (108.3) than the Suns allow (104.5).
  • Indiana is 15-12 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Phoenix has a 29-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Suns are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.5% the Pacers allow to opponents.
  • Phoenix is 23-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Pacers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • This season, Indiana has a 15-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 24.6 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.0 assists per game.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis is atop almost all of the Pacers' leaderboards by recording 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.8 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Raptors

W 99-95

Away

1/14/2022

Pacers

W 112-94

Away

1/16/2022

Pistons

W 135-108

Away

1/17/2022

Spurs

W 121-107

Away

1/20/2022

Mavericks

W 109-101

Away

1/22/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/24/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/26/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/28/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/30/2022

Spurs

-

Home

2/1/2022

Nets

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Celtics

L 119-100

Home

1/14/2022

Suns

L 112-94

Home

1/17/2022

Clippers

L 139-133

Away

1/19/2022

Lakers

W 111-104

Away

1/20/2022

Warriors

W 121-117

Away

1/22/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/24/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

1/26/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/28/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/29/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/31/2022

Clippers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17542866
NHL

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild

3 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Suns

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and grad Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and grad Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16545309 (1)
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open Round of 16

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy