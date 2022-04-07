How to Watch Suns at Clippers

Many Clippers fans will be thanking the Suns for officially eliminating the Lakers from playoff contention. But the warm fuzzy feelings won't last as the Clippers host the Suns tonight. With just three games to go and the Pelicans four games behind L.A. in the standings, these games might not seem like much but they mean everything for momentum.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Clippers have blown out the Bucks and Pelicans in their last two games and are showing that they can compete with the best teams. Beating the Pelicans and Suns back-to-back, which would be their likely opponents in the play-in and first round of the playoffs, could give them the mentality to have a fighting chance in the postseason.

Besides, the Clippers would be much higher in the standings if they didn't have Paul George and Kawhi Leonard missing most of the season. While we'll likely not see Leonard for quite some time still, L.A. recently got George back and he is injecting new life into the Clippers. They could make surprise a lot of people come playoff time.

Of course, Phoenix is still the best team in the league so there may be some limitations. Devin Booker made slight work of the Lakers in their last game, dropping 32 points. The Clippers should hope that he plays though because if they win, they only have that much more confidence heading into the last week of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.