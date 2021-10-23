Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kent Bazemore (9) during the first quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers

    Betting Information for Suns vs. Lakers

    Lakers vs Suns Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Lakers

    -1

    221.5 points

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Suns

    • Last year, the Lakers put up 109.7 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 109.5 the Suns allowed.
    • When Los Angeles totaled more than 109.5 points last season, it went 29-7.
    • Phoenix went 31-3 last season when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Suns' 115.5 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 107.0 the Lakers allowed to opponents.
    • Phoenix put together a 43-10 record last season in games it scored more than 107.0 points.
    • Los Angeles' record was 38-20 when it gave up fewer than 115.5 points last season.
    • The Suns ranked 22nd in rebounding in the NBA, the Lakers finished 15th.
    • The Lakers averaged 9.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Suns by 1.0 rebound per contest last season.
    • The Suns were the 22nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Lakers finished 15th.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Russell Westbrook scored 22.2 points, pulled down 11.5 rebounds and dished out 11.7 assists per game last season.
    • Kendrick Nunn hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan were defensive standouts last season, with Westbrook averaging 1.4 steals per game and Jordan collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker put up 25.5 points per game last season to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul averaged 8.8 assists per contest.
    • Jae Crowder knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Paul averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ayton notched 1.2 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

