Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kent Bazemore (9) during the first quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1 221.5 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Suns

Last year, the Lakers put up 109.7 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 109.5 the Suns allowed.

When Los Angeles totaled more than 109.5 points last season, it went 29-7.

Phoenix went 31-3 last season when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Suns' 115.5 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 107.0 the Lakers allowed to opponents.

Phoenix put together a 43-10 record last season in games it scored more than 107.0 points.

Los Angeles' record was 38-20 when it gave up fewer than 115.5 points last season.

The Suns ranked 22nd in rebounding in the NBA, the Lakers finished 15th.

The Lakers averaged 9.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Suns by 1.0 rebound per contest last season.

The Suns were the 22nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Lakers finished 15th.

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook scored 22.2 points, pulled down 11.5 rebounds and dished out 11.7 assists per game last season.

Kendrick Nunn hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan were defensive standouts last season, with Westbrook averaging 1.4 steals per game and Jordan collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

Suns Players to Watch