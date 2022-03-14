Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the NBA's best scorers hit the court when Devin Booker (10th, 25.5 points per game) and the Phoenix Suns (53-14) host LeBron James (first, 29.7) and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-37) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Suns vs. Lakers
- The 113.6 points per game the Suns put up are only 0.4 more points than the Lakers give up (113.2).
- When Phoenix puts up more than 113.2 points, it is 30-3.
- Los Angeles has a 17-16 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Lakers put up 5.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Suns give up to opponents (106.0).
- Los Angeles has put together a 23-19 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.
- Phoenix is 47-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Suns make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 37-6 overall.
- The Lakers have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 26-22 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.1% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Cameron Johnson, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- James sits on top of the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook records more assists than any other Los Angeles player with 7.2 per game. He also averages 18.1 points and grabs 7.6 rebounds per game.
- James is dependable from three-point range and leads the Lakers with 2.8 made threes per game.
- James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Knicks
W 115-114
Home
3/6/2022
Bucks
L 132-122
Away
3/8/2022
Magic
W 102-99
Away
3/9/2022
Heat
W 111-90
Away
3/11/2022
Raptors
L 117-112
Home
3/13/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/15/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/16/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/18/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/20/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/23/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Clippers
L 132-111
Away
3/5/2022
Warriors
W 124-116
Home
3/7/2022
Spurs
L 117-110
Away
3/9/2022
Rockets
L 139-130
Away
3/11/2022
Wizards
W 122-109
Home
3/13/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/14/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/16/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/18/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/19/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/21/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away