Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) go up for a rebound in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's best scorers hit the court when Devin Booker (10th, 25.5 points per game) and the Phoenix Suns (53-14) host LeBron James (first, 29.7) and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-37) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Suns vs. Lakers

  • The 113.6 points per game the Suns put up are only 0.4 more points than the Lakers give up (113.2).
  • When Phoenix puts up more than 113.2 points, it is 30-3.
  • Los Angeles has a 17-16 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Lakers put up 5.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Suns give up to opponents (106.0).
  • Los Angeles has put together a 23-19 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.
  • Phoenix is 47-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
  • The Suns make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • In games Phoenix shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 37-6 overall.
  • The Lakers have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 26-22 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.1% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
  • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Cameron Johnson, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • James sits on top of the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook records more assists than any other Los Angeles player with 7.2 per game. He also averages 18.1 points and grabs 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • James is dependable from three-point range and leads the Lakers with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Knicks

W 115-114

Home

3/6/2022

Bucks

L 132-122

Away

3/8/2022

Magic

W 102-99

Away

3/9/2022

Heat

W 111-90

Away

3/11/2022

Raptors

L 117-112

Home

3/13/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/15/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/16/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/18/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/20/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Clippers

L 132-111

Away

3/5/2022

Warriors

W 124-116

Home

3/7/2022

Spurs

L 117-110

Away

3/9/2022

Rockets

L 139-130

Away

3/11/2022

Wizards

W 122-109

Home

3/13/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/14/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/18/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/19/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/21/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
