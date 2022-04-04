Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-46) will look to LeBron James (first in NBA, 30.3 points per game) when they try to defeat Devin Booker (ninth in league, 26.6) and the Phoenix Suns (62-15) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup tips off at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Suns vs. Lakers

  • The Suns score only 0.6 more points per game (115.2) than the Lakers give up (114.6).
  • Phoenix has a 35-2 record when scoring more than 114.6 points.
  • When Los Angeles allows fewer than 115.2 points, it is 19-20.
  • The Lakers put up an average of 111.5 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 107.0 the Suns give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.0 points, Los Angeles is 24-26.
  • Phoenix's record is 51-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.
  • The Suns make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
  • In games Phoenix shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 44-7 overall.
  • The Lakers have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
  • This season, Los Angeles has a 26-30 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.6 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
  • Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.6 assists in each contest.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is James with 30.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook's assist statline paces Los Angeles; he records 7.0 assists per game.
  • James is dependable from deep and leads the Lakers with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/24/2022

Nuggets

W 140-130

Away

3/27/2022

76ers

W 114-104

Home

3/30/2022

Warriors

W 107-103

Away

4/1/2022

Grizzlies

L 122-114

Away

4/3/2022

Thunder

L 117-96

Away

4/5/2022

Lakers

-

Home

4/6/2022

Clippers

-

Away

4/8/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/10/2022

Kings

-

Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/27/2022

Pelicans

L 116-108

Away

3/29/2022

Mavericks

L 128-110

Away

3/31/2022

Jazz

L 122-109

Away

4/1/2022

Pelicans

L 114-111

Home

4/3/2022

Nuggets

L 129-118

Home

4/5/2022

Suns

-

Away

4/7/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/8/2022

Thunder

-

Home

4/10/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
