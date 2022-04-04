Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-46) will look to LeBron James (first in NBA, 30.3 points per game) when they try to defeat Devin Booker (ninth in league, 26.6) and the Phoenix Suns (62-15) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup tips off at 10:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Lakers

The Suns score only 0.6 more points per game (115.2) than the Lakers give up (114.6).

Phoenix has a 35-2 record when scoring more than 114.6 points.

When Los Angeles allows fewer than 115.2 points, it is 19-20.

The Lakers put up an average of 111.5 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 107.0 the Suns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.0 points, Los Angeles is 24-26.

Phoenix's record is 51-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Suns make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 44-7 overall.

The Lakers have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

This season, Los Angeles has a 26-30 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 26.6 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.6 assists in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Paul and JaVale McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is James with 30.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook's assist statline paces Los Angeles; he records 7.0 assists per game.

James is dependable from deep and leads the Lakers with 2.9 made threes per game.

James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/24/2022 Nuggets W 140-130 Away 3/27/2022 76ers W 114-104 Home 3/30/2022 Warriors W 107-103 Away 4/1/2022 Grizzlies L 122-114 Away 4/3/2022 Thunder L 117-96 Away 4/5/2022 Lakers - Home 4/6/2022 Clippers - Away 4/8/2022 Jazz - Away 4/10/2022 Kings - Home

