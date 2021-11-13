Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets forward/center Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (7-3) aim to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021 at FedExForum. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Suns vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Suns -2 222.5 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Suns

The Suns record 111.0 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 114.2 the Grizzlies give up.

Phoenix has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 114.2 points.

Memphis is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Grizzlies' 109.7 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 109.2 the Suns give up to opponents.

Memphis is 3-1 when it scores more than 109.2 points.

Phoenix's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Suns are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank fourth.

The Suns average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 4.5 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Suns are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank third.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.6 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.9 assists in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Mikal Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

