    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets forward/center Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (7-3) aim to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021 at FedExForum. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

    Betting Information for Suns vs. Grizzlies

    Suns vs Grizzlies Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -2

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Suns

    • The Suns record 111.0 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 114.2 the Grizzlies give up.
    • Phoenix has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 114.2 points.
    • Memphis is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Grizzlies' 109.7 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 109.2 the Suns give up to opponents.
    • Memphis is 3-1 when it scores more than 109.2 points.
    • Phoenix's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Suns are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank fourth.
    • The Suns average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 4.5 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.6 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
    • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.9 assists in each contest.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Mikal Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies' Ja Morant puts up enough points (26.5 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.4 points and adds 2.6 assists per game.
    • Desmond Bane is consistent from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is Morant (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
