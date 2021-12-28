Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (26-6) face the Memphis Grizzlies (20-14) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Grizzlies

The Suns put up just 3.2 more points per game (111.7) than the Grizzlies allow (108.5).

Phoenix is 20-0 when scoring more than 108.5 points.

Memphis has a 16-3 record when allowing fewer than 111.7 points.

The Grizzlies put up 6.6 more points per game (111.0) than the Suns give up to opponents (104.4).

When it scores more than 104.4 points, Memphis is 17-3.

Phoenix is 22-2 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.

This season, the Suns have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.

In games Phoenix shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.

This season, Memphis has a 17-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 11.1 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 9.9 in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul and Ayton lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Ayton in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 16.7 points per game. He also tacks on 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his stats.

The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 8.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.9 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).

Bane is the top shooter from distance for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2021 Wizards W 118-98 Home 12/19/2021 Hornets W 137-106 Home 12/21/2021 Lakers W 108-90 Away 12/23/2021 Thunder W 113-101 Home 12/25/2021 Warriors L 116-107 Home 12/27/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/29/2021 Thunder - Home 12/31/2021 Celtics - Away 1/2/2022 Hornets - Away 1/4/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/6/2022 Clippers - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule