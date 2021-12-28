Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (26-6) face the Memphis Grizzlies (20-14) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

    • Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Grizzlies

    • The Suns put up just 3.2 more points per game (111.7) than the Grizzlies allow (108.5).
    • Phoenix is 20-0 when scoring more than 108.5 points.
    • Memphis has a 16-3 record when allowing fewer than 111.7 points.
    • The Grizzlies put up 6.6 more points per game (111.0) than the Suns give up to opponents (104.4).
    • When it scores more than 104.4 points, Memphis is 17-3.
    • Phoenix is 22-2 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
    • This season, the Suns have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Phoenix shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.
    • This season, Memphis has a 17-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
    • Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 11.1 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 9.9 in each contest.
    • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Paul and Ayton lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Ayton in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 16.7 points per game. He also tacks on 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 8.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.9 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
    • Bane is the top shooter from distance for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 per game).

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/16/2021

    Wizards

    W 118-98

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Hornets

    W 137-106

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Lakers

    W 108-90

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-101

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Warriors

    L 116-107

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Kings

    W 124-105

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 105-100

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Thunder

    L 102-99

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Warriors

    L 113-104

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Kings

    W 127-102

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

    1 minute ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Robin Roberts
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'The Year: 2021'

    1 minute ago
    Basketball Fans 5
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Milton (GA) vs. Socastee (SC)

    16 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fall to the floor chasing a loose ball in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy