Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference's top two teams, the Phoenix Suns (62-14) and the Memphis Grizzlies (54-23), hit the court at FedExForum on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Suns

  • The Grizzlies score 115.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 106.8 the Suns allow.
  • Memphis has a 48-9 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.
  • Phoenix has a 55-4 record when allowing fewer than 115.4 points.
  • The Suns' 115.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.1 points, Phoenix is 47-5.
  • Memphis is 46-8 when it allows fewer than 115.2 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
  • The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Suns by 4.5 rebounds per contest.
  • The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 27.6 points per game along with 6.7 assists.
  • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 10.0 boards per game in addition to his 7.1 PPG average.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 26.4 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • The Phoenix leaders in rebounding and assists are Deandre Ayton with 10.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.2 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Chris Paul with 10.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game).
  • Cameron Johnson is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Suns, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is JaVale McGee (1.1 per game).

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

