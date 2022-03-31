Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference's top two teams, the Phoenix Suns (62-14) and the Memphis Grizzlies (54-23), hit the court at FedExForum on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA TV

Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Suns

The Grizzlies score 115.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 106.8 the Suns allow.

Memphis has a 48-9 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.

Phoenix has a 55-4 record when allowing fewer than 115.4 points.

The Suns' 115.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.1 points, Phoenix is 47-5.

Memphis is 46-8 when it allows fewer than 115.2 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Suns by 4.5 rebounds per contest.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 27.6 points per game along with 6.7 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 10.0 boards per game in addition to his 7.1 PPG average.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch